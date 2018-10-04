RM2m bail set for Rosmah

Judge Azura Alwi set two conditions for bail: that Rosmah surrenders her passport to court, and that she not disturb the witnesses or potential witnesses in her case. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Sessions Court today set bail at RM2 million for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who earlier claimed trial to 17 charges under an anti-money-laundering law over the misappropriation of RM7 million in funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Judge Azura Alwi also set two conditions for bail: that Rosmah surrenders her passport to court, and that she not disturb the witnesses or potential witnesses in her case.

“RM500k today, the remaining to be paid by or before October 11,” Justice Azura said in her decision on the bail payment.

Rosmah’s lawyers had asked for payment to be paid in installments.

The prosecution, led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, had earlier sought for a RM10 million bail with the two conditions, citing the severity of the offences.

He also told the court that the second condition was necessary as he claimed Rosmah had previously attempted to influence a potential witness’ statement.

He said the 66-year-old wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak “had approached the witness to make a statement in her favour”.

Rosmah's lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent had sought to mitigate the bail amount, asking for RM250,000.

He said his client is willing to comply with the two conditions.

The next mention of Rosmah’s case is set for November 8.

MORE TO COME