Over 500 attend funeral prayers for drowned firemen

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — More than 500 people attended the funeral prayers for the six fire and rescue personnel who drowned during a search-and-rescue mission last night, at the Section 15 Fire and Rescue Station today.

Family members, fire and rescue personnel, senior government officers and several leaders attended the prayers held at about 9am.

They included Selangor state executive councillor and Seri Serdang assemblyman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud; Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek; Fire and Rescue Department director-general Mohamad Hamdan Wahid and former Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The fire and rescue personnel had died after getting caught in a whirlpool in their attempt to search and rescue a teenage boy who had slipped into a mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong. Their bodies were brought to the fire station at 8.40 am from the Serdang Hospital. The boy is still missing.

The funeral prayers were led by Mohd Luqman Ramli, superintendent of the Religious Unit at the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Service headquarters. — Bernama