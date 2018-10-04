Listen to Thom Yorke’s new track ‘Has Ended’

British musician Thom Yorke performs at the Big Chill festival, UK, on August 6, 2010. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 ― Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has revealed a brand-new track as part of his soundtrack for the upcoming film Suspiria.

Has Ended is an eerie, haunting track that features a sitar accompanying Yorke’s vocals.

The track offers a taste of the music for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 film about a German dance company that serves as a front for a supernatural conspiracy.

Has Ended is the second track Yorke has shared from the double-LP/CD soundtrack after Suspirium. The full soundtrack, which features 25 original compositions by Yorke and is his first feature film score, is set to drop on October 26.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) is available to pre-order via x-l-r.co/suspiria. ― AFP-Relaxnews