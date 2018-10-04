Report: Former drummer turned Syrian militant will be arrested if he returns

Akel Zainal, of the now defunct 1990s rock band The Ukays, has been part of a militant movement in Syria since 2014. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — Among the small group of Malaysian militants fighting in Syria being monitored by Bukit Aman is the former drummer of a rock band.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported today that Akel Zainal, of the now defunct 1990s rock band The Ukays, has been part of a militant movement in Syria since 2014..

"We are constantly gathering information on him and other Malaysian fighters. If Akel returns to the country, authorities will move in on him," sources told NST.

The paper reported that Akel travelled to Syria after being influenced by another Malaysian identified as Ustaz Lofti Ariffin who was killed in 2014.

Ustaz Lotfi, formerly an Internal Security Act (ISA) detainee, was the third Malaysian to die in the war in 2014.