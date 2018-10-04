Roberts, Huppert star in new Amazon Prime Video series line-up

Christina Hendricks who starred in ‘Mad Men’ (pictured), will also appear in ‘The Romanoffs’. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Oct 4 ― US online giant Amazon’s film studios subsidiary moved up a gear this week by announcing in London a multitude of new series for its Amazon Prime Video subscription video platform.

Here are the new offerings:

The Romanoffs

The new anthology series from US director Matthew Weiner, whose previous creation Mad Men earned him several Emmy Awards, explores the theme of identity.

The series, which will air from October 12, revolves around contemporary characters who believe they are descended from the House of Romanov, the Russian imperial dynasty dethroned in 1917 by the Bolshevik revolution.

Each of the eight 80-minute episodes is a self-contained story, set in a different city.

Filming spanned seven countries and three continents and boasts a leading cast of Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Marthe Keller and Aaron Eckhart, among others.

Weiner said the series was “questioning who we are and who we say we are”.

Homecoming

The US psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts and Sissy Spacek, directed by Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail, launches on November 2.

The 10 half-hour episodes are adapted from the hit podcast of the same name, created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

The story follows Heidi Bergman, played by Roberts, four years after she has left the Homecoming support and transition centre for reintegrating of ex-combatants.

Her life is blown apart by a visit from a Department of Defence auditor, who questions her over her time at the facility.

Good Omens

An angel and a demon join forces to prevent the coming birth of the son of Satan in this adaptation of an English comic fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen play the lead roles, while John Hamm of Mad Men fame plays the archangel Gabriel, a character specially created for the six-part series, to be broadcast in 2019.

Carnival Row

Immigration forms the central theme of this fantastical series, created by Cuban and US screenwriters Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham and starring British actors Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

The drama unfolds in a neo-Victorian city to where mythical creatures have fled, and where Inspector Rycroft Philostratus leads investigations into a series of mysterious murders.

It will be aired in 2019.

Deutsch-les-Landes

The Franco-German comedy, comprising 10 episodes, is the first Amazon series produced in France, scheduled for release in late 2018.

Marie-Anne-Chazel, Roxane Duran, Sylvie Testud and Christopher Maria Herbst star in the production, which is set in Jiscalosse, an idyllic but heavily indebted village in the Landes department.

The mayor decides to sell part of the town to an eccentric Bavarian industrialist, who relocates his entire company and employees to southwest France.

Deutschland 86

The sequel to 2015 series Deutschland 83, the German drama, created by Joerg Winger and his US novelist wife Anna, again follows the adventures of Martin Rauch, a young Stasi spy who infiltrated West Germany at the height of the Cold War.

The new instalment, released on October 19, is set in South Africa with another series also in the pipeline.

Bibi & Tina

The famous animated German youth saga is to be adapted into a live-action television series, with shooting scheduled to begin in 2019.

The series revolves around Bibi, a young witch in her teens, and her best friend Tina ― addressing themes such as friendship, family, trust, tolerance and ecology.

It will be the streaming platform’s sixth German production. ― AFP