Oasis shares new lyric video for ‘She’s Electric’

A screenshot of Oasis’ ‘She’s Electric’ lyric video. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 ― Oasis has marked the 23rd anniversary of the album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? with a new lyric video for She’s Electric, a favourite track from the LP.

Filled with psychedelic and surreal imagery, the animated video pans over a cityscape before zooming in on a series of portraits and pictures souped up with visual effects. As the song continues and the lyrics flash across the screen, additional imagery comes in to join each lyric.

While the release of the video may spur hope of a reunion among fans of the Manchester band, brothers and band members Liam and Noel Gallagher have both refuted such rumours in the past.

However, this weekend, a tweet from Liam Gallagher offered additional fodder for speculation. Responding to a question from a fan about whether their might be a “deal on the table” for the band to reunite for a show at Slane Castle, Gallagher responded, “No deal no table but like I’ve said before I’m ready to go”. ― AFP-Relaxnews