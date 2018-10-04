Rosmah pleads not guilty to 1MDB-linked money laundering charges

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor waves to reporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in Putrajaya October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor claimed trial today to 17 charges, including money laundering funds said to belong to sovereign investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who stood in the dock before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi, pleaded not guilty to each charge under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) as it was read out to her.

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who is leading the prosecution, asked the court to set bail at RM10 million with two conditions.

Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent asked for bail at RM250,000, saying his client will comply with the two conditions.

MORE TO COME