‘The Challenger’ movie gets Michelle Williams as Christa McAuliffe

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 ― Michelle Williams ― who is currently busy promoting Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Venom ― already has a new project lined up. The actress will play the feminist teacher-turned-astronaut, Christa McAuliffe who was killed in 1986 when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff.

The Danish director, Martin Zandvliet, will tell the story of that fateful day, January 28, 1986, when Nasa’s Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members, including McAuliffe, a New Hampshire high-school teacher picked by the Reagan government to teach two lessons from space. After the accident, she was posthumously honoured with the Congressional Space Medal of Honour.

Williams earned Oscar nominations for her roles in Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea. She has just finished filming the upcoming drama movie, After the Wedding.

The Challenger is expected to enter production in May, according to The Hollywood Reporter. ― AFP-Relaxnews