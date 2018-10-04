H&M launches bra collection for breast cancer survivors

The H&M ‘Close to My Heart’ collection 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 4 ― H&M is launching its first-ever bra collection for breast cancer survivors, inspired by one of its employees.

The fashion retailer has unveiled its brand new “Close to My Heart” collection ― a series of three bras designed for women fighting the disease. The bras, which come in neutral tones and offer the option of a racer back style, fast-drying sports bra and a soft-cup bra with ventilating mesh pockets, crafted from either lace or microfiber, came about after one of the Swedish brand’s employees struggled to find affordable, fashionable underwear following her diagnosis.

All proceeds from the sales of the capsule collection will be donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS) ― a charity the retailer has been working with since 2005. The fashion giant hopes to raise a total of US$125,000 (RM518,437) for the organisation, which focuses on research funding, education and advocation, throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to launching the “Close to My Heart” collection, H&M is also giving in-store shoppers the chance to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with the retailer pledging to make up the difference, up to the amount of US$25,000.

The collection is the latest in a string of conscientious fashion initiatives from H&M ― last month the company joined forces with the wildlife conservation organisation WWF on a sustainable children’s clothing series, in addition to launching its first-ever Fall/Winter Conscious Exclusive collection, incorporating recycled materials. ― AFP-Relaxnews