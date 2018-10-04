Najib back in court, not for wife but own charges

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak returned to the Court Complex here at 8.40am today, but not to provide support for his wife who is expected to be charged with money laundering.

The Pekan MP, who has claimed trial to a total of 32 charges of criminal breach of trust, power abuses and money laundering, is attending a court mention of the cases dealing with a RM42 million sum belonging to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd in a separate courtroom.

He arrived in a black Proton Perdana just minutes after his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor reached in a black Toyota Vellfire.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, shirt and blue tie, Najib stopped to shake the hands of journalists present at the lobby before being escorted towards the lift lobby by a large number of police officers.

Najib, 65, is the first former prime minister in the country to have been indicted in a court of law.

He was first charged in July with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one charge for abuse of power involving RM42 million allegedly funnelled to his private bank account from SRC International.

Last month, Najib was charged again with three counts of money laundering amounting to RM42 million under Section 4 (1)(b) of Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorism Financing Act and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) 2001.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.