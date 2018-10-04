Rosmah in the dock

Rosmah is expected to be slapped with 17 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has arrived inside the courtroom where she is expected to be charged with money laundering in relation to misappropriation of funds from her husband’s scandal-tainted brainchild, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was arrested yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and spent the night in their headquarters in Putrajaya after three hours of questioning.

A source told Malay Mail that the 66-year-old Rosmah is expected to be slapped with 17 charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi is listed to preside over the charge.

Rosmah is expected to be represented by lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent while former judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is leading the prosecution.

Access to the courtroom here was tightly-controlled, with the four rows of benches available allocated only for MACC officials, Rosmah's family and media personnel.

Spotted in the courtroom was Rosmah's younger son Norashman Najib.

Absent in the courtroom is Najib. The Pekan MP has his own court case to face today in a separate courtroom.

Najib has claimed trial to a total 32 charges of criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money-laundering — seven of them over a RM42 million sum belonging to former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd and 25 counts in relation to over RM2 billion of 1MDB funds.

Najib is here today for the mention of his cases involving the RM42 million sum.

