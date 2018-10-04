David Bowie's 2000 Glastonbury set released for the first time

David Bowie's 2000 Glastonbury set will be out in full in November. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 4 ― David Bowie's highly praised headlining show at the 2000 Glastonbury Festival is to be released in full for the first time, with CD, vinyl and DVD versions all coming in November.

Out on 2CD/DVD, 3LP, 2CD and in standard and high resolution digital formats, Glastonbury 2000 will document the artist's entire, 21-song performance from June 25, 2000, featuring songs including Life On Mars?, Changes, Let's Dance, Under Pressure, Heroes,Fame, China Girl, Ashes To Ashes, Ziggy Stardust and Rebel Rebel.

The DVD marks the first time the entire show will be available to watch (37 minutes of the show have previously been broadcast on TV).

All formats will likewise feature David Bowie's diary, written for Time Out, in which he documents preparations for the show.

Read an excerpt:

“As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought...big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course.”

The album features new artwork by Jonathan Barnbrook (Heathen, The Next Day) and notes from author and Bowie fan Caitlin Moran.

David Bowie's Glastonbury 2000 will be released on November 30. ― AFP-Relaxnews