Rosmah arrives at KL court complex, expected to face 17 money laundering charges (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor gestures to reporters after arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at the Court Complex here in a black Toyota Vellfire at 8.28am today, under escort from police outriders.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen in an orange baju kurung, different from the lime green outfit and tudung she had donned yesterday before she entered the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya where she was later arrested and held overnight.

The 66-year-old mother of four is expected to face 17 charges for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Rosmah appeared calm. She smiled and waved to the bevy of journalists present before being escorted into a lift inside the courthouse by more than 10 women police officers.

Najib also has his own date with the court today in relation to several charges linked to 1MDB.

He had previously claimed trial to the spate of charges of criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering.