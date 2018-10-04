Rosmah leaves MACC headquarters, believed bound for court

Rosmah was arrested at 3.20pm yesterday after being questioned by graft investigators for nearly three hours after being recalled a second time on matters believed related to the 1MDB financial scandal — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is believed to be on her way to the court complex here where she is expected to be charged with several counts of money laundering.

National news agency Bernama reported a vehicle carrying the wife to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen departing from the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya where she was held overnight at 7.45am today.

The 66-year-old mother of four was arrested at 3.20pm yesterday after being questioned by graft investigators for nearly three hours after being recalled a second time on matters believed related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal involving her husband.

She was first called up by the graftbusters on June 5, to give her statement on an investigation into SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Last month, MACC investigators questioned Rosmah for close to 13 hours before she was released, in relation to their previous probe.

The MACC said yesterday that Rosmah will be facing charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.