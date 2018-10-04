Tina Turner musical to hit Broadway next year (VIDEO)

‘Tina ― The Tina Turner Musical’ got its world premiere in April at London's Aldwych Theatre, where it has since broken box office records. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 4 ― A musical inspired by the life of Tina Turner that has been a runaway hit during its London run has been slated for a fall 2019 premiere on Broadway.

Tina ― The Tina Turner Musical got its world premiere in April at London's Aldwych Theatre, where it has since broken box office records.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the musical tracks Turner's life story from her humble beginnings in Tennessee, telling the story of how she defied the bounds of age, gender and race to become a queen of rock 'n' roll.

The musical is set to begin a run at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg in March 2019 before opening on Broadway the following fall.

Dates and a theatre have yet to be announced. ― AFP-Relaxnews