Penang-born Anwar sees kinship with Port Dickson constituents

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah in Taman Desa Si Rusa in Port Dickson on October 03, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 4 — PKR president elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim went on a full charm offensive last night while courting voters here ahead of the October 13 poll that will spring his return to Parliament.

At a ceramah in Taman Desa Si Rusa, the 71-year-old next-in-line to be prime minister

said he felt “accepted” by the locals though he is from Penang.

“I am very touched by the pleasantness shown by the people of Port Dickson.

“I can sense that this is a good sign of me being accepted by the locals as being part of their family,” he said.

He related the people’s genial treatment towards him based on his interaction with them at three events prior to the ceramah, the first at a mosque in the constituency, next with the Chinese community meet-and-greet session and lastly at an Indian cultural show.

He likened his treatment in Port Dickson to that in his home turf. Anwar has served as Permatang Pauh as its MP for many terms and the seaside town here is the first.

“I do strongly feel I have chosen a seat that is very well-suited,” he said to roaring applause from the crowd.

Also present during the ceramah were PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

The Port Dickson by-election will witness a seven-cornered fight including Anwar, PAS’s Mohd Nazri, and five Independent candidates, including Isa and Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, the former political aide behind Sodomy II.