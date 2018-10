United Airlines plane lands safely in Sydney after mayday call

A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis at San Francisco International Airport February 7, 2015. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Oct 4 — A United Airlines flight carrying 194 passengers and crew from Los Angeles landed without incident in Sydney early today after a mayday call caused by low fuel triggered a major emergency response in Australia's largest city.

“United flight 839 from Los Angeles to Sydney landed safely ... following a mechanical issue,” Madhu Unnikrishnan, a spokesman for United Airlines, said in an emailed statement.

“The aircraft taxied to the gate and all customers disembarked normally,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Air Services Australia said the Boeing 787 triggered a mayday call due to low fuel reserves.

“No passengers were at risk at any time,” she said.

A spokesman for Sydney Airport declined to comment.

The New South Wales state police said in a statement a major emergency response was activated at Sydney airport after “a pilot reported a problem.”

Some major roads around the airport were closed as a precaution at 6.36am local time (2036 GMT Wednesday). The plane landed safely and roads were re-opened three minutes later. — Reuters