Media camp outside court hours ahead of Rosmah's expected indictment

Members of the media gather at the entrance of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex in Putrajaya on October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Members of the media gathered well ahead of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's date with the court today.

As of 6.30am, journalists from both local and foreign media agencies began queuing at the entrance of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, before they were allowed in a little before 7am.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday announced that Rosmah was detained at 3.20pm after being questioned for nearly three hours.



The MACC said she will be facing charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On June 5, she was first called up by the graft-busters to give her statement on an investigation into SRC International Sdn Bhd.



Last month, MACC investigators questioned Rosmah for close to 13 hours before she was released, in relation to their previous probe.



She was questioned for money laundering-related cases, where investigators believe funds from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was used to purchase supplement products.

Her husband, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is also scheduled for his own court date today, and is expected to arrive later, for his case mention, in relation to several charges linked to 1MDB.

Local law enforcers yeterday launched a pincer move on Najib and Rosmah, as commercial crime investigators called in the former prime minister at the same time graftbusters were set to question Rosmah.

Najib reportedly arrived at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) headquarters to provide his statement on their investigation into the 1MDB scandal yesterday morning.

Najib is believed to have been summoned by federal police for questioning over alleged offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLA).