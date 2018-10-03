Six firemen dead while searching for body of drowned teen

Six firemen perished while on a search and rescue operation for a teenager who had drowned earlier in a mine in Cyberjaya. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Six firemen drowned while on a search and rescue operation for a teenager who earlier fell into a mine in Taman Putra Perdana, Cyberjaya this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said the six firemen were part of a search and rescue team that was responding to the drowning case of a 17-year-old teenager who had fell into the mine at 5.50pm.

Initial investigations suggest the six firemen were swept away by strong currents.

“All six firemen were immediately brought out and the medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but it was too late.

“All six were pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

The six firemen were all attached to the water rescue dive team from Shah Alam and Port Klang fire station.

The bodies were sent to Hospital Serdang.

It is learnt that the teenager’s body has yet to be recovered.