Umno’s Lokman Adam accuses Dr M of orchestrating Rosmah’s arrest

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (centre) speaks to reporters in front of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today claimed that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s arrest today was orchestrated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a bid to portray Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife as ‘Malaysia’s nastiest couple’.



“This was Mahathir’s instruction to ensure that Rosmah and Najib will be taken to courts together tomorrow.



“It is Mahathir’s attempt to show the world that this is ‘the nastiest couple’ in Malaysia — both robbers and criminals,” he told reporters outside of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today.



The Umno Supreme Council member was referring to Najib’s expected presence at the courts tomorrow for his first ever case management, after pleading not guilty to multiple charges of corruption and criminal breach of trust.



Lokman, who led a protest of some 50 Umno members here, also claimed that his ‘internal source’ revealed that Rosmah will not be granted bail by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow.



“Even if a bail is granted to Rosmah, it will be set really high. Given our current financial situation, with our accounts currently frozen, we definitely would not be able to pay it,” he said.



Lokman, who donned an orange t-shirt that mimics the MACC signature “lock-up uniform”, went on to lead the group to sing “God save Kak Ros” (Allah selamatkan Kak Ros).



Actress Ellie Suriaty Omar, who was present, claimed that the arrest is a form ‘character assassination’ against Najib and his family members.



“We should be ashamed of ourselves because Rosmah has helped us a lot, especially those who are less fortunate,” she said.



A source close to the investigation confirmed that Rosmah is spending the night at the MACC headquarters in Precinct 7 here.



She was detained at 3.20pm today after five hours of grilling, believed to be in relation with several money laundering-related cases.



Rosmah is expected to be charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 8am tomorrow.



Her lawyers, K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, earlier told reporters that the nature of the charges against Rosmah was still unclear.



Rosmah’s husband Najib has already been hit with numerous charges on criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering of funds related to 1MDB