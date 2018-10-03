Selangor MB says will look into study on recent flash floods

A screengrab shows people wading through waist-high waters along the LDP yesterday.

KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 3 — The Selangor government will first look into the findings of reports about the flash floods that hit several areas in the state over the last few days before taking any further action on it.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state government would also be looking into the maintenance aspect at the affected areas.

“We will study the report and discuss it in a meeting with members of the state government Executive Council this evening.

“I will look into the report (factors contributing to the flash floods)...so far the situation is under control,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over the appointment credentials to Universiti Selangor pro-chancellor here today.

Yesterday, a downpour for about two hours from 4pm caused flash floods at KM 23.4-KM 24 on the south-bound stretch of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway near the IOI Mall in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, near here.

On Monday, strong winds and heavy rain that lasted for more than two hours in several areas in the Klang district damaged vehicles, public amenities, buildings and houses.

A total of 86 people from 21 families were evacuated after their houses were affected by the storm. — AFP