Ronaldo denies attack accusation, calls rape ‘abominable crime’

LAS VEGAS,Oct 3 — Cristiano Ronaldo today categorically denied accusations by a former model who says the Portuguese superstar raped her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” tweeted the 33-year-old, who plays for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

“Keen as I may be to clear my name I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense,” he said.

“My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations,” he added.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009.

Las Vegas police this week said they were reopening a case filed on that date but did not identify the victim or the alleged perpetrator.

Mayorga’s lawyers are to hold a news conference in Las Vegas at 3.00pm Pacific time (0000 GMT) today to discuss the case. — AFP