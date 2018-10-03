PD by-election: Stevie Chan denies sponsored by Dr M, Azmin

Stevie Chan Keng Leong chats with Port Dickson voters during a walkabout in Port Dickson September 30, 2018.—Picture courtesy of Stevie Chan

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 — Independent candidate Stevie Chan Keng Leong has rubbished claims that he was sponsored by individuals with vested interests including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in the Port Dickson (PD) by-election.

He stressed that he was “ not that an ideal candidate” to be sponsored by anybody.

“Many are saying that I am contesting because I was sponsored by Azmin ( PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohammed Azmin Ali) ...Tun M (Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) ...some are saying Umno and some are also saying MCA.

“This is utter nonsense I do not know any of them personally. I am far different from the others...no operations room, my team is just made up of five people so what is being sponsored?,” he told the media while campaigning in Bagan Pinang here today.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said PD voters might face another by-election if Pakatan Harapan candidate PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is disqualified as a candidate.

Speaking at a press conference in Teluk Kemang here, he said PAS was hoping that the court would expedite hearing of an originating summons filed by a voter in the parliamentary constituency for a court declaration that Anwar is not qualified to be a candidate in the by-election.

He added that PAS had also objected to Anwar’s candidacy, on account whether he received a full pardon or free pardon from the King, on nomination day (Sept 29) but it was rejected by the returning officer.

The Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13 is seeing a seven cornered fight. Anwar is facing a candidate from PAS and five independents including heavyweight Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, a former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar and a former Umno warlord, besides Chan. — Bernama