Jobless man fined for breaking neighbour’s flower pots

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — An unemployed man was fined RM500, in default a month’s jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for causing damage to his neighbour’s flower pots.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali meted out the punishment on S. Selvarajoo, 44, after he pleaded guilty to breaking two flower pots belonging to Tang Rou Shi, 45, at Lock Up Stall, Pekan Ampang here at 3am on Sept 30.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries maximum two years imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the complainant woke up to a loud noise coming from outside of her house before finding that the accused who was believed to be intoxicated was breaking her flower pots.

Earlier, Selvarajoo who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, while deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim applied the court for appropriate punishment to serve as a lesson to the accused.

Meanwhile in PETALING JAYA, a mechanic pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to selling stolen property including a car worth RM50,000 in total, two weeks ago.

Md Razali Jamali, 34, was charged with selling stolen items namely a laptop, a bag and a car worth RM50,000 at a Petron petrol station, along the Besraya Expressway, Serdang near here at 1am on Sept 22.

The charge, under Section 413 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and fine, if convicted.

Judge Azwarnida Affandi did not allow bail and fixed re-mention date on Nov 7.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Noor Mawarni Abdul Halim while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama