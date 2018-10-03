Nik Norzul Thani takes over as chairman of Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Former Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia chairman Datuk Seri Nik Norzrul Thani is now the chairman of Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB).

His appointment by the Finance Ministry came into effect on Monday.

PAAB is a government arm tasked with restructuring the water service industry in Malaysia.

Apart from holding key positions in Al Rahji, Nik Norzul has also served on the boards of Manulife Holdings Berhad, Manulife Insurance Berhad, UMW Holdings Berhad, Fraser and Neave Holdings Berhad, MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad, Ranhill Holdings Berhad and was previously the chairman for Perodua Sales.

He is also the incumbent chairman and a senior partner in Malaysia's largest law firm Zaid Ibrahim and Co, the chairman of the Malaysia-Singapore Business Council, and the chairman of the Capital Market Compensation Fund Corporation, among others.

He holds degrees from the University of Buckingham, the Queen Mary College in the University of London, and a PhD in law from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.