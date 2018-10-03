Cops on patrol score big with 250kg ganja seizure

The seized drugs were found compressed into 240 blocks that were meant to be delivered to a local distributor. — Picture courtesy of police source

ALOR SETAR, Oct 3 — A routine crime patrol by Kedah police’s Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Unit yesterday resulted in 250kg of ganja taken off the streets.

A police source told Malay Mail that the MPV unit was on their routine patrol near Kendolong here at 4.30am when they spotted two vehicles a Proton Waja with four men and a Toyota Vios with only a driver.

The MPV unit suspected something amiss when it appeared as if the Waja was trailing the Vios closely.

“The moment the police team signalled for the two cars to pull over, the suspects in both vehicles immediately sped off and a chased ensued.

“However the suspects in the Waja pulled over near Pokok Sena and all four in the vehicle surrendered to the cops,” the source said.

The suspect in the Vios however did not stop and continued to speed off and was driving recklessly.

“Another MPV unit that was called as back up tracked the Vios to Jalan Kg Kuala Lanjut, Kubur Panjang, and found that the vehicle had crashed.

“The suspect in the vehicle had escaped on foot and was nowhere to be seen.

“A manhunt for the suspect is underway,” the source said.

When police officers checked the crashed vehicle, they found 250kg of ganja split into 240 blocks.

“Initial investigations suggest the four men in Waja was escorting the suspect in Vios who was

tasked with transporting the drug to a local distributor.

“All four suspects have been remanded and we have established the identify of the suspect on the run,” the source added.

The seized drugs are believed to be worth at least RM1 million and could fetch a higher street value.

The source said police are still investigating the origin of the drugs and if it was meant for local consumption.

“For now we have established the fact that the suspect had collected the drugs from the Kuala Perlis jetty,” the source said.