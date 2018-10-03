This has gone too far, Rosmah’s daughter says after mother’s arrest

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Nooryana Najwa are pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court July 4, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, has taken to social media to vent her frustrations after her mother was arrested by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) earlier today.

In the caption accompanying her latest Instagram post, Nooryana slammed the arrest, saying it was a sign that things had gone ‘too far’.

“Two weeks ago you raided his mother’s house and today you remand his wife and plan on charging her the same day her husband is due in court,” the caption read in reference to raids conducted at Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s mother, Tun Rahah Mohd Noah’s house by police.

“I suppose tomorrow makes for a great picture and media circus,” she added in the Instagram post, which has since received more than 1,300 likes in just over an hour.

Rosmah was arrested today by the MACC today after appearing for a third time at the graft-buster’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

The MACC had said she would be taken to the KL Sessions Court tomorrow to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 over money laundering offences.

The Instagram post featured a photo of Nooryana and Rosmah when the former was a baby.

She then went on to explain how her mother would be worried about the wellbeing of her family members even while in custody.

“I pray that mummy remains calm and composed because knowing her she’s probably worried about everyone at home,” it read.

Nooryana also offered words of assurance to her mother, asking her to get enough food and rest while in custody.

“Mummy, even if you can’t hear me, please know that I am fine. Please try to eat and get some rest tonight,” the caption read.

The caption ends with Nooryana proclaiming how she would stand by her mother through thick and thin.

Last month, MACC investigators questioned Rosmah for close to 13 hours before she was released, as early reports had claimed that she may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Her husband Najib has already been hit with numerous charges on criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering of funds related to 1MDB.