Despite arrest, Rosmah’s lawyers say charges against her still unclear

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's lawyers speak to reporters at the entrance of the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The details of the charges faced by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor tomorrow is still unclear, her lawyers have said.



In a brief press conference, her legal representatives K. Kumaraendran and Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said they were not briefed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).



“As you are aware, Rosmah has been arrested and MACC informed us that she will be brought to courts tomorrow to face charges.



“But we were not informed of the nature of the charges. All we can tell you is that she will be present at the courts tomorrow,” the duo told reporters at the entrance of the MACC’s headquarters here, three hours after Rosmah’s arrest.



The lawyers also said they were unsure of where Rosmah will be detained for the night, while waiting to be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 8am tomorrow.



“We are unable to say, we are not sure (if she will spend the night at MACC lock-up). She was detained immediately after giving her statements,” they said.



When asked if the wife of the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is doing fine, Geethan just replied with, “Okay...okay.”



Earlier today, the anti-graft body announced that they have arrested Rosmah at 3.20pm today after questioning her for nearly three hours.



The MACC said she will be facing charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.