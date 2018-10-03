Bookies make Mourinho odds-on to be first Premier League manager to leave this season

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (left) shakes hands with manager Jose Mourinho after his substitution during the Uefa Champions League group H match between Young Boys and Manchester United at The Stade de Suisse in Bern, September 19, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 3 — Under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been priced odds-on to be the first Premier League manager to leave his job this season.

Bookmakers William Hill reckon the Portuguese coach an 8/11 bet, with Southampton’s Mark Hughes and Cardiff City’s Neil Warnock the second-favourites to part ways with their employers at 7/1.

“Mourinho was hovering near the even-money mark (where one pound sterling placed would earn a pound back in addition to the one-pound stake), however the draw against Valencia and the subsequent fallout has seen his odds of being the first manager to go plummet further,” said William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly.

Zinedine Zidane is the 8/11 favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, with Antonio Conte at 8/1 and Arsene Wenger 10/1.

Odds on first Premier League manager to leave:

8/11 Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

7/1 Mark Hughes (Southampton)

7/1 Neil Warnock (Cardiff City)

10/1 Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United)

12/1 Claude Puel (Leicester City)

14/1 Sean Dyche (Burnley)

Next permanent Manchester United manager:

8/11 Zinedine Zidane

8/1 Antonio Conte

10/1 Arsene Wenger

14/1 Mauricio Pochettino

16/1 Joachim Loew

— Reuters