DPM: Groups offering aid for Indonesia’s quake tragedy can apply to disaster fund

Wan Azizah said the Cabinet has approved a total of RM500,000 to be donated to Indonesia's quake victims. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 — NGOs wishing to render aid to Indonesia’s quake and tsunami victims may make an application to the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund (NDRTF), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.



Dr Wan Azizah said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also given his permission for NDRTF to be channelled to Indonesia to assist in the ongoing recovery effort.



“Even though the funds are reserved for disasters which take place domestically, the requirements can be loosened at times like this if NGOs require assistance in terms of logistics,” she said during the “Care for Sulawesi Tsunami Victims” event held at Lukut.



Indonesian officials said the number of people known to have died in Friday’s earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 1,347.



The 7.5-magnitude quake struck just off the central island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that engulfed the coastal city of Palu.



On Monday, Dr Wan Azizah said that she had spoken to Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, with Malaysia having responded to Indonesia’s call for international aid in the wake of the tragedy that struck Sulawesi by pledging to send support and donation.



She also said the Cabinet has approved a total of RM500,000 to be donated to Indonesia to aid victims.