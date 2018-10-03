In Terengganu, Island Music fest ends as PAS rule begins

PAS added Terengganu to its stable during the 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Terengganu government has prohibited the annual Island Music Festival that was due to be held in Pulau Redang from October 12 to 14.

State exco for local government, housing, health and environment Alias Razak told Malay Mail this was because the organisers failed to adhere to the state’s rules for such events.

He also said residents have complained about the event.

“The state government decided to cancel the event as it did not adhere to prescribed guidelines and also because there were objections from the local community,” said Alias.

When asked later, he declined to specify the exact violations, saying this would be explained in a later press statement.

Malay Mail was unable to reach the organisers for comment and the official website is no longer accessible.

Since 2013, the festival has been an annual event in the state, when it was under Barisan Nasional’s rule.

PAS added Terengganu to its stable during the 14th general election; it already governs Kelantan and has done so since 1990.

News of the state government’s action against the music festival also follows media reports of its plan to enforce strict gender segregation rules for entertainment events in the state, such as barring women from performing to crowds with both genders present.