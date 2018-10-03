MACC arrests Rosmah

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.



Malay Mail was made to understand that she was detained after her third round of questioning by the anti-graft agency today.

In a statement, the MACC said she will be taken to the KL Sessions Court tomorrow to face charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 over money laundering offences.

The MACC said the arrest was made at 3.20pm today at the MACC HQ.

“Rosmah will be brought to the KL Sessions Court on October 4, 2018 at 8am to be charged.”

On June 5, she was first called up by the graft-busters to give her statement on an investigation into SRC International Sdn Bhd.



Last month, MACC investigators questioned Rosmah for close to 13 hours before she was released, in relation to their previous probe.



She was questioned for money laundering-related cases, where investigators believe funds from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was used to purchase supplement products.



It was earlier reported that she may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.



Her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has already been hit with numerous charges on criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering of funds related to 1MDB.