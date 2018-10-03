Why don't Malaysians work out? Lack of motivation and company, survey finds

Malaysians cited a lack of motivation, time and company as the top reasons for not working out in a recent survey. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A survey by Cilisos.my and Fitness First in September of 3,779 Malaysians revealed that the top three reasons Malaysians don’t exercise is lack of motivation (51.32 per cent), not having the time and no one to go with.

“More often than not, we are time poor, we lack motivation or find the gym intimidating. When we do take the first step towards fitness, however, the rewards will follow and we start to realise how far we’ve come,” said Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First Malaysia marketing head, Anusha Segaren, in a statement.

“Fitness is not just about training at the gym and achieving your target. We believe that feeling fit gives you the confidence, energy and self-belief to go further in life,” she added.

With the aim of getting people to prioritise their wellbeing, Fitness First launched the #THATMOMENT campaign here, in Indonesia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Part of the campaign is a contest where two lucky people will be selected to go on an all-expenses-paid Angkor Wat marathon or Mt Kinabalu climb.

Among the things uncovered by the survey was that finishing a marathon and scaling a mountain are the respondents’ top five bucket list goals.

Accompanying the winners will be one-armed athlete and runner, CK Loh, in the Mount Kinabalu challenge and local personality, Davina Goh, in the Angkor Wat Marathon.

To prepare for the challenge, the winners will undergo training with Fitness First personal trainers.

For more information on the contest, visit www.fitnessfirst.com.my/ highlights/thatmoment/. The deadline for entries is Oct 7 and winners will be announced a week later. — Bernama