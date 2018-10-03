Malay Mail

Indonesia’s Mount Soputan erupts on quake and tsunami-hit island

Published 1 hour ago on 03 October 2018

This handout picture taken and released on October 3, 2018 by Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management shows Soputan volcano erupting ash up to 4,000 metres above the crater. — AFP Pic
JAKARTA, Oct 3 — Indonesia’s Mount Soputan volcano on the quake-and tsunami-hit island of Sulawesi erupted today, spewing volcanic ash 4,000 metres into the air.

The state disaster agency warned people to stay at least four kilometres (two and a half miles) away but said there was no need to evacuate for the time being.

Images showed an eruption visible for miles around, with a cloud of ash climbing in a large vertical column with a mushroom-shaped top.

Soputan is around 1,000 kilometres from the town of Palu where a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that lashed the coastline killing almost 1,400 people.

Indonesia is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a vast zone of geological instability where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent quakes and major volcanic activity. — AFP

