Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-afternoon

— Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were easier at mid-afternoon on continued selling in local counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.78 points lower at 1,795.37 from Tuesday's close of 1,798.15. The index opened 0.25 points weaker at 1,797.90.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 468 to 280, while 374 counters were unchanged, 739 untraded and 17 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.55 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost four sen to RM9.70, Public Bank slipped two sen to RM25.00 while Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.58 while Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM9.50.

For actives, My EG Services erased eight sen to RM1.55, Sapura Energy depreciated 1.5 sen to 41.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum dropped three sen to RM1.25 and K-Star inched up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 33.90 points to 12,522.02, the FBMT 100 Index declined 28.73 points to 12,330.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 32.67 points lower at 12,675.56.

The FBM Ace Index gave up 52.50 points to 5,276.00 while the FBM70 was 71.50 points weaker at 14,783.61.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index edged down 30.36 points to 7,507.55, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.41 of a point to 177.41 and the Financial Services slipped 23.69 points to 17,744.97. ― Bernama