Melaka police seize drugs worth over RM1.29m

Melaka police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah poses for pictures with the seized drugs during a press conference in Melaka October 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 3 — Melaka police seized various drugs estimated to be worth at more than RM1.29 million in two separate cases in the Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah districts here yesterday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah said the first case involving two locations with a seizure of more than RM1.01 million and the detention of a 43-year-old man.

He said the Melaka Narcotics CID seized a heroine base estimated to weigh 3,860g, eramin 5 (6,960 pills), caffeine (137,030g) and equipment believed to be used to process synthetic drugs in the first raid at a two-storey house at Tengkera here at 9.45am.

“We detained the man in a car near the premises before the first raid was conducted on the residence and various types of drugs and equipment believed used to process and package drugs such as gas stove, gas canisters and packaging equipment were found.

“The success brought the police to the second premises, an apartment in Banda Hilir, on the same day at about 5pm and heroin (592g), ketamine (7,944g), and syabu (100g) were found in the raid,” he told a press conference here, today.

Raja Shahrom said the raids conducted were based on a police intelligence from a public tip off, and early information found the man was from Bachang, Melaka Tengah had no crime record and was a bankrupt.

He said further investigations were being conducted to determine if the two raided premises were used to process the synthetic drugs or were simply their storage facilities.

“We are also investigating the sources of supplies for the materials used to process the drugs, since when it started operation, its network and where the drugs are marketed,” he said.

Raja Shahrom said in the second case, syabu weighing four kilogrammes worth RM280,000 was seized from a car driven by a 34-year-old man at the 215 km of the North-South Expressway (south bound) at about 5pm yesterday.

He said the police also found cash RM100,000 hidden under the front floor mat on the driver’s side which was offered to two Bukit Aman traffic personnel who arrested him if they would let him go.

“The man tried to bribe the traffic personnel with the money but our officers warned him that the act was a bribe to the civil servants and a police report on the attempt was made for further action,” he said.

He said the man, a labourer from Johor, had five drug-related records and investigation was conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence, upon conviction. — Bernama