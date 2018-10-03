Electronic arrival cards for visitors to Singapore, trial starts tomorrow

Foreign visitors to Singapore will in future be able to fill up an electronic arrival card in advance via a website or an app, presenting only their passports when they arrive in the Republic. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 — Instead of paper-based disembarkation/embarkation cards that have to be filled up upon arrival, foreign visitors to Singapore will soon be able to provide their personal details and trip information electronically prior to their arrival here.

A three-month trial for the new electronic cards will start tomorrow at Changi Airport, the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints and the four cruise/ferry terminals (the Singapore Cruise Centre, Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, Changi Point Ferry Terminal and Changi Ferry Terminal).

With the new electronic arrival card, foreign visitors will need to present only their passports upon arrival in Singapore.

The launch of electronic arrival cards will enhance operational efficiency and save up to 48 million paper-based disembarkation/embarkation cards a year, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a press statement on Wednesday (Oct 3). This is a “significant step towards ICA’s vision of paperless immigration clearance”, it added, saying the electronic cards are slated to eventually replace the paper-based cards.

Foreigners arriving at the checkpoints and who have not completed the paper arrival cards may be asked to take part in the trial and provide feedback on it. The trial will not affect Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning to Singapore, as they do not need to submit any card.

How it works

Before they arrive, foreign travellers to Singapore can fill up their personal particulars and pertinent trip information such as their flight and accommodation details via the ICA website or a mobile app.

When they arrive in Singapore, they need present only their passport for immigration clearance.

The electronic arrival card that they filled up in advance will then be called up by ICA’s immigration system.

Traveller-friendly features