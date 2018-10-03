A ‘no-deal’ Brexit better than a bad deal, says French minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May due to make a keynote speech to her Conservative Party today, in which she is expected to say that Britain’s impending divorce from the EU is an opportunity that opens up a future full of promises. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 3 — Not having any deal on Brexit would be better than a bad deal, French minister for European affairs Nathalie Loiseau said today, adding she still hoped a deal could be reached with Britain regarding its exit from the European Union.

“No deal would be better than a bad deal,” Loiseau told Radio Classique station.

“A good deal is still possible, but time is running out,” she said.

Loiseau’s comments came with British Prime Minister Theresa May due to make a keynote speech to her Conservative Party today, in which she is expected to say that Britain’s impending divorce from the EU is an opportunity that opens up a future full of promises. — Reuters