Night market trader jailed 36 months for aiding terrorist

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A night market trader was sentenced to 36 months jail by the High Court here today after he pleaded guilty to three counts of handling property belonging to a terrorist.

When handing down the sentence, Azman said he took into consideration the factor that the accused had no inclination to support terrorism.

He sentenced Muhammad Hassan Syauqi to 18 months each for the first and second charge, and 36 months for the third charge, but to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was May 26, 2017.

Muhammad Hassan Syauqi, represented by lawyer Shahredzan Johan, was charged with knowingly making deposit and withdrawals, involving a total of RM2,200, belonging to Muhammad Fudhail, who is his brother, and Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin , both Islamic State members, using his bank account.

The offences were committed at 955, Jalan Bukit Puteri 11/3A, Bandar Puteri Jaya, Sungai Petani, Kuala Muda, Kedah, between April 28, 2015 and April 29, 2016.

The charges were made under Section 130Q(1) of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, and is liable to forfeiture of the items used in the commissioning of the said offences, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Shahredzan said it was his client’s first offence and there was no evidence found to show that he supported terrorism.

“The accused had given his cooperation during investigation of the case, and all the money transactions were made on the request by Muhammad Fudhail and my client did not know the purpose,” he added.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry prosecuted. — Bernama