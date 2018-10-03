Now, MB says won’t make Perak PKR info chief his special adviser

On July 5, Malay Mail quoted Ahmad Faizal as announcing Siti Aishah would be made a special adviser to the Perak mentri besar with the status of state executive councillor. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 3 — Three months after announcing Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail as his special adviser, with the status of a state executive councillor, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today this will not be implemented.

Instead, he said the Perak PKR information chief, who dropped out of the race to be state Speaker, will be given a still-undetermined post in his administration.

“Personally, I want to appoint her to a position that allows her to help the youths as I find she is a capable person and we can groom such people,” he claimed today.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after appearing on Perak FM for its Sepagi Bersama MB programme here.

When asked why the appointment had yet to come into effect, Ahmad Faizal asserted the state could not appoint too many advisers with the exco status.

“This involves government allocations in terms of benefits. We have to be mindful and if we start putting our people in cushy positions, it will make things difficult for us,” he said.

“We must be a responsible government and place more importance on services for the rakyat and not on positions for politicians.”

On July 5, Malay Mail quoted Ahmad Faizal as announcing Siti Aishah would be made a special adviser to the Perak mentri besar with the status of state executive councillor.

She was the second special adviser to be appointed after Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

Ahmad Faizal had then told reporters that her appointment was agreed upon by the state Pakatan Harapan leadership, saying that he had already “signed the appointment letter”.

Siti Aishah withdrew from the race to be Perak Speaker to ensure majority votes went to DAP’s Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham.

Siti Aishah said she previously accepted the proposal as it was initially understood that the role would go to PKR as DAP has five excos in the state administration.