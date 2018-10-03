I’m not dead, says Surendran after death rumours

The purported news allegedly claimed that Surendran had been found dead in his home. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Former Padang Serai MP N. Surendran today denied rumours of his demise, quipping instead that he remains very much alive.

In a statement, the senior lawyer, who was once Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s defence counsel during the latter’s Sodomy II trial, said he and his friends had been inundated with calls enquiring about the ‘news’ this morning.

“I am thus put in the highly unusual position of denying my own death.

“I am perfectly well and alive, and have been in my law firm working all morning. I have no information whatsoever as to how these reports began, and the reason for it,” he said.

The purported news allegedly claimed that Surendran had been found dead at home.