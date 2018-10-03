Head on to Art For Grabs and KL Alternative Bookfest 2018 this weekend

The Art For Grabs and KL Alternative Bookfest 2018 will be held at Boulevard, Publika Shopping Gallery. — Picture courtesy of Art For Grabs

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — If you’re looking to head somewhere this weekend, you might want to check out the Art For Grabs and KL Alternative Bookfest 2018.

Set to take place at the Boulevard, Publika Shopping Gallery from Friday till Sunday, you can expect 50 art and craft booths as well as 25 indie publishers along with NGO booths featuring bold youth and children advocates.

You can look forward to book launches, forums on current issues, youth manifestos, and poetic performances. As we celebrate #MalaysiaBaru, Art For Grabs hopes to inspire Malaysians to keep up the spirit for the long road ahead.

In collaboration with Unicef Malaysia, there will also be three public sessions with an amazing line up of young people in Malaysia as listed below:

Should kindness be legislated?

Held on Saturday, from 11.30am till 1pm, this is an exhibition debate by the Malaysian Institute of Debate & Public Speaking (MIDP), Art For Grabs, and Unicef Malaysia. We teach kindness to our children. But are we really that kind? The daily reports of bullying, violence, and oppression, exerted on the basis of our differences such as race, religion, gender, nationality, age, and class, seem to say otherwise. If kindness is regarded as an absolute moral good, do you think that it would be ideal to mandate and regulate kindness? And how far should unkindness be punished in order to teach kindness? For more details on this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2014525951932448/

Is #Malaysiabaru safe for girls and women?

In conjunction with the International Day of the Girl, this forum by The G-Blog, Art For Grabs, and Unicef Malaysia will be held on Sunday from 1pm to 3pm. From participation of women in male dominated fields all the way to sexual harassment and grooming of girls, this forum seeks to discuss the various actions that we can collectively take to do away with traditional gender norms; and create a space where women and girls can achieve things that society never thought they could achieve. Panellists are include Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Women’s Aid Organisation executive director Sumitra Visvanathan and Ustaz Wan Ji Wan Hussin among others. For more details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2242091422688117/

I’m not the only one

This youth manifesto session for a more inclusive Malaysia will be held on Sunday from 7pm till 8.30pm. Officiated by Dato’ Ambiga Sreenevasan, this manifesto session will spotlight eight youths who know firsthand what it means to be left behind. If we truly wish to build a more inclusive Malaysia, we need to begin by listening to them. For more details, check out: https://www.facebook.com/events/1177865242381852/

For more info on the programme, check out their event page here.