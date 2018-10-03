Perak cautiously hopeful of Malaysia Cup final berth

Hasnul greets guests at the Asia Pacific Digital Technology Symposium 2018 and International Digital Technology Exhibition 2018 in Ipoh October 3, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 3 ― As the clock winds down towards Perak's Malaysia Cup semi-final against Sabah on Sunday, the Bos Gaurus are cautiously hoping that they will make it to their first final in 11 years.

Perak Football Association (PAFA) president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said he was excited about the coming first-leg, which will be played at Stadium Perak.

While stressing that the Rhinos were not to be underestimated, Hasnul said the team was targeting a final berth.

He noted that all four teams ― Perak,Sabah, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), and Terengganu ― had the same chance to reach the coveted prize.

“The last time we were in the final was in 2007. This is the best time for us to take that step and I believe all Perakians are dreaming of the final,” Hasnul told a press conference after officiating the Asia Pacific Digital Technology Symposium 2018 and International Digital Technology Exhibition 2018 at the [email protected] hotel here today.

“Of course, the target is the final. We have not met Sabah (in the league) because they are in the Premier League, but any team that makes it to the semi-final stage has an equal chance of getting one step further.”

“We have to perform well at home, so we can get enough goals before heading to Stadium Likas for the return leg.”

Asked about the team's chances of making it to the final, Hasnul remained cautiously optimistic.

He said the team's spirited performance against PKNS in the quarter-finals was a positive sign, despite the fact that they were largely unfancied by observers.

“No one put any hopes on us because we hadn't beaten them before. But they showed strong spirit to beat PKNS and move to the semis.

“I think the team is confident and they have a strong relationship. As we saw against PKNS, they only made a few mistakes,” he said.

“If we follow the tactics of coach Mehmet Durakovic, I believe that we have a good chance.”

Hasnul said all of the players would receive incentives if they managed to down Sabah and make it to the final.

“Of course there will be incentives for them. We hope this will act as an extra injection of spirit for them to go on and make our dream come true,” he said.

“I call upon all football lovers in Perak to turn out and support the team. Let the fans become the 12th man for Perak.”