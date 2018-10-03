Wet-market showdown as three PD candidates converge

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan conducts a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 — As the race for the by-election here intensifies, the Batu 4 Wet Market here hosted an impromptu popularity contest after three candidates turned up almost at the same time to canvass for support.

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, the former political aide who accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Sodomy II, arrived at the market the earliest at 7.50am.

Mohd Saiful spent half an hour mingling with market-goers before leaving at around 8.20am, missing Anwar’s arrival by just 10 minutes.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Anwar, who donned a white cap and was accompanied by former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, was welcomed by traders and market-goers alike who stopped to shake his hand as he visited each stall during his walkabout.

Half an hour later, while Anwar was having a light meal at the market, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazri Mokhtar arrived with his entourage.

Both candidates and their supporters steered clear of one another, however, and chose to focus on their respective walkabouts on opposite ends of the market.

Among the three candidates, Anwar’s reception was the most enthusiastic and his visit, the longest.

PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazri Mokhtar conducts a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Bernama pic

Owner of Gerai Pak Hasan near the market, Hasan Mohamad, said it was symbolic and traditional for election candidates to visit the weekly market to get to know their voters.

“Candidates from previous elections also came down to the market to shore up support among the locals who usually congregate en masse every Wednesday,” he said when met at his stall.

Hasan, who has been operating for about nine years, said it was very “exciting” to see three candidates in the same spot.

When asked for his opinion on which candidate currently has the edge, Hasan predicted that Anwar was the favourite.

“My rationale is based on Pakatan Harapan being the new government, independent candidates may not have the resources or reach to provide the necessary aid to us,” he said.

Seven candidates are contesting the Port Dickson by-election: Anwar, Mohd Nazari, and five Independent candidates, including former mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad and Saiful.