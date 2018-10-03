Perak MB admits can’t deliver some GE14 pledges

Ahmad Faizal admitted his state government was struggling to honour promises made to voters. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 3 — For the first time since the 14th general election, Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has admitted his state government was struggling to honour promises made to voters.

Speaking to reporters after appearing on Perak FM for its Sepagi Bersama MB programme here today, Ahmad Faizal said what was important is the state.

“I made a lot of promises then, as I thought it was good for the state. But once we were in the administration, we realised the promises may not be good for the majority and we have to re-evaluate our promises,” said Ahmad Faizal.

“We must be sincere in carrying out our duties for the good of the state and the people, not for the mentri besar or the state government to become popular but things turn out to be unfavourable in the long run,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on the decision by the state to issue 99-year titles to 3,000 temporary occupant licensees (TOL), breaking its election promise to give freehold titles.

In response, Ahmad Faizal claimed the state government could not do so until there is a decision by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council and the National Land Council.

“I have collected all opinions made during a recent town hall session and forwarded it to the PH presidential council and National Land Council. They will decide on the matter (of giving freehold titles). I will abide by whatever decision they make,” he said.

“But at this point, I can give 99-year titles to Temporary Occupation Licensees so that they can go to banks to obtain loans and build better homes for themselves,” he added.

Last week, during a workshop to discuss how to implement Perak PH’s 14th general election manifesto, Ahmad Faizal announced that the state government would issue 99-year titles to 3,000 TOL.

The recipients are located in the Kerian, Larut Matang & Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk districts.