A violent form of punishment is a violation of human rights — Proham

OCTOBER 3 — Proham does not support the call by MACC for corporal punishment be imposed on corruption offenders. Caning and whipping is, in our view, a form of torture. Furthermore, in keeping with the pledge of the government to ratify the Convention Against Torture Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Proham joins civil society voices calling for a moratorium on all forms of corporal punishment.

We must not resort to violence as a form of punishment. In December 2010, Amnesty International had published a report “MALAYSIA: A BLOW TO HUMANITY: TORTURE BY JUDICIAL CANING IN MALAYSIA”. A damning report port among other revelations that said “The cane shreds the victim’s naked skin, turns the fatty tissue into pulp, and leaves permanent scars that extend all the way to muscle fibres. Blood and flesh splash off the victim’s body, often accompanied by urine and faeces." A cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment of any human being, even a convict is a violation of human rights. .

Proham abhors corruption and urge that we study the root of corrupt practices in Malaysia. Corruption was allowed to fester not because we had weak laws but because institutions and corrupt leaders did not provide the check and balance, they turned a blind eye as corruption escalated.

As the rule of law is slowly but surely being restored, Proham believes that corruption will be reduced in time as we eliminate the causes conditions that allowed for corruption to flourish.

* Statement issued by Society for the Promotion of Human Rights or Persatuan Promosi Hak Asasi Manusia (Proham) on October 3, 2018.

