Kit Siang: PAC told to relaunch 1MDB probe, not rehash old report

In a statement today, Lim asked PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee if he did not comprehend these instructions. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Parliament meant for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to re-investigate the 1MDB scandal, Lim Kit Siang told the panel’s chairman who said it would “deconstruct and reconstruct” a previous investigation report.

The Iskandar Puteri MP from DAP then asked PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee if he did not comprehend this.

“The parliamentary motion unanimously passed by all MPs directed the PAC to conduct again a detailed investigation on the embezzlement of monies and the scandal with regard to 1MDB and its related companies in order to restore the dignity of the Dewan Rakyat and that all related information should be made public.

“Has the PAC chairman misunderstood the intent and purpose of the Parliamentary motion last August directing the PAC to re-open a detailed investigation into the 1MDB scandal?” he said in a statement today.

He also told Kiandee to abandon the same mindset that caused Barisan Nasional (BN) to lose the 14th general election if the latter is to serve as an effective PAC chairman.

On August 18, Parliament voted through a motion for the PAC to reopen its investigation into 1MDB.

A previous panel chaired by Rompin MP Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin produced a report that found no wrongdoing related to the corruption scandal.