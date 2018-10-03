PKR rep denies Anwar has billions stashed offshore

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim interacts with people during a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 — Allegations that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has millions stashed in offshore bank accounts are old and baseless news dating back to 2003, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He issued a warning that the party will take action against those who continue to spread such unverified information through social media in an attempt to discredit the PKR president-elect in the run-up to the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

“Such attacks must be stopped. This is an unhealthy culture.

“We will not hesitate to take action against irresponsible quarters who continues to do so,” he said during a press conference at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre here.

In a report published by The Coverage, former Simpang Renggam MP Liang Teck Meng claimed that these accounts were located in the United States, Singapore, China and Israel, adding that the information had been exposed via Wikileaks.

Liang was reported as saying all the accounts posted on Wikileaks had full details of its owner, status, passport number, type of bank account, date the account was opened as well as maturity date.

Fahmi said Anwar’s rivals should focus on how to develop Port Dickson instead of resorting to personal attacks.

He added that he expects the frequency of such attacks to increase as the October 13 polling day draws closer.