More emojis (oh yes) come to iOS 12

More festival-appropriate emoji are coming your way. ― Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Yes, those promised new emoji are finally making their way to iOS 12 soon.

How soon is soon? Well, the next iOS 12 update (iOS 12.1) is in beta so it means the official release is just weeks away.

What is there to look forward to? Apple missed the Mid-Autumn Festival boat with its mooncake emoji but there's still the familiar hongbao emoji ready for next year's Lunar New Year.

More hair colours as well as hair styles ― think red, grey, curly and err, bald hairstyles. You'll also get more facial expressions too.

Sports-themed emojis include softball, frisbee and lacrosse emojis as well as a hiking boot and luggage emojis for travellers/adventurers.

I'm most amused by the new animal emojis. There will soon be a mosquito, llama, swan, kangaroo, lobster, parrot, peacock and everyone's favourite trash panda ― the raccoon ― in the emoji choices.

If you want a sneak peak of the new emoji, you can try to download the public beta of iOS 12.1 but I'd suggest waiting as the update isn't too far away.

In the meantime if you have an iPhone X, you can play around with the new personalised Memoji for maximum annoyance value.