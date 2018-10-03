Najib makes quiet exit after three-hour session with cops

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak left the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) headquarters just as quietly as he arrived some three hours earlier today.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam confirmed the former prime minister’s low-key departure with reporters, saying Najib exited through the basement, just as he had done upon arrival.

“He gave his statement from 10am to about 1pm and I have been informed that he has just left the building.

“What I know is that he is heading home to his residence along Langgak Duta,” said Lokman.

He also said Najib, who had given his statements in the presence of his personal officer, would not have to return.

“He is done for today. As far as I know, there won’t be another session today,” Lokman said.

Local law enforcers launched a pincer move on Najib and his wife today, as commercial crime investigators called in the former prime minister at the same time graftbusters were to question Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Najib is believed to have arrived at the CCID headquarters to provide his statement on their investigation into the 1MDB scandal at 9.40am.

He dodged the assembled media awaiting his arrival at the main entrance of Menara 238, by entering through the basement level entrance.

Najib is believed to have been summoned by federal police for questioning over alleged offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLA).

Lokman repeated his assertion that the AMLA is being abused in the same manner as the repealed Internal Security Act; it is unclear how the former Act resembles the latter that had allowed for indefinite detention without trial.